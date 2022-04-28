Where can people with a disability get help?

In principle, the authorities are responsible for organising specific support. The staff there will clarify the individual needs and can organise the help required. However, due to the current high workload, it is possible that not everyone will receive the appropriate help quickly enough. In such cases, you can also contact non-governmental organisations for people with disabilities. Pro Infirmis, for example, also assists refugees with disabilities in the current crisis and has counselling centres throughout Switzerland. The association works independently.

Requests for support for all types of disability (medical aids required, care, etc.) can be sent to the special Pro Infirmis e-mail address: ukraine@proinfirmis.ch.

In German-speaking Switzerland, people with a hearing impairment can contact the BFSUG counselling centres for the hard of hearing and deaf (ukraine@bfsug.ch) or the Swiss Federation of the Deaf (in German-speaking Switzerland at info-d@sgb-fss.ch). People in French-speaking Switzerland can contact info-f@sgb-fss.ch, and in Ticino info-i@sgb-fss.ch.

People with a visual impairment can contact philippe.gerber@sbv-fsa.ch at the Swiss Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

For questions about children and young people with a visual impairment and their schooling and education, the SNABLIND association has set up a separate e-mail address: bildung@szblind.ch.